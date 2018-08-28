Medical Monday: Men’s Health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Health experts say they have found that men wait until the last minute to get regular health check ups. Community Health Educator Charles Krauss works at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He stopped by the 41NBC studio to elaborate on the topic.

Health experts will be on site at the Men’s Health Fair & Screenings to give free screenings and helpful information. The event is Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 7AM-11AM at Central Georgia Technical College. Registration begins September 1, 2018. Pre-register at navicenthealth.org or call (478) 633-6336 to register. For more information call (478) 633-6349.

Click on the video for the full interview.