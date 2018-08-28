Houston County woman who threatened deputies with a shot gun in custody

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a week of searching, the Houston County woman who pointed her shot gun at deputies last week is in custody.

54-year-old Deborah Winslette was arrested early Tuesday afternoon around 12:15.

According to Captain Jon Holland, the woman made contact with her attorney after the stand-off between she and deputies. From there she turned herself in.

Winslette has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Battery

Theft by Taking

Felony Obstruction of an Officer

Terroristic Threats/Acts x3

She’s been charged with 3 counts of Terroristic Threats/Acts for each deputy present during the incident.

Winslette is being held at the Houston County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.