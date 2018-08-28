GBI investigating deadly shooting in Greene County

GREENSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Greene County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is joining the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to determine what led up to the shooting.

It happened at a home on Jones Bluff Court in Greensboro. Just after 6:30 Tuesday morning, a man told 911 that he shot an intruder in his home. Deputies arrived and found a man dead in the basement of the home. Right now, the GBI says this appears to be an isolated incident.

An autopsy will be conducted on the deceased man who has not yet been identified.