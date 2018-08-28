Isolated showers possible daily as high pushes moisture west

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A ridge of high pressure continues building up over the east coast, creating hot and humid conditions across several states.

Due to its position, the high pressure system will bring a easterly wind across the Deep South, pushing moisture from the Atlantic Ocean westward.

The combination of more moisture in the atmosphere and energy from the sun will create enough instability for isolated showers and/or storms to pop-up in the afternoon hours.

While temperatures are likely to stay in the low-mid 90’s for the next week, higher humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Heat indices or “feels like temperatures” will be close to 100 degrees each day this week.

