Discover Middle Georgia: Georgia Bob’s BBQ Company & Cane River Vineyard

BYRON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company started out as a family owned restaurant 17 years ago.

Over time, one restaurant location grew to seven – all in Middle Georgia.

- Advertisement -

While Georgia Bob’s is known for its barbecue, the fan favorite dish isn’t of that style at all!

John Cox, Co-owner and Manager at Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company in Byron says “we want to do our best with the barbecue with the pulled pork, the ribs, and brisket and all that stuff, but we have other things available too.

All your favorite southern, soul food can be found at any Georgia Bob’s restaurant in Middle Georgia, but only one location has a “grape” relationship with a vineyard next door…

Friday on 41NBC news at 6, Kristen Kennedy takes us to Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company in Byron and tells us more about Georgia Bob’s overtaking of the Cane River Vineyard.