WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia State Patrol says all lanes are back open Tuesday evening following a fiery crash overnight.

The investigation is on-going. Joe Groves sent us video of the scene while he was stuck in traffic. A GDOT alert says the crash happened around 11:30 Monday night on I-75 North around mile marker 127 in Houston County.

- Advertisement -

The alert said a semi-truck caught fire blocking all lanes of traffic.

The scene was cleared around 3 AM.