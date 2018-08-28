Federal funding headed to projects in some middle Georgia communities

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than $40 million dollars in federal assistance is coming to Georgia communities in the form of Community Development Block Grants.

Governor Nathan Deal announced the 60 projects this week, and Peach County’s Health Department made the list. The renovation project will receive $750,000 in grant funds.

Other projects include the city of Roberta receiving $750,000. The money will be used to replace an old pipe, and other sewer system improvements along Calloway Drive.

Crawford County will get a little more than $360,000 for water system improvements along Wildwood Road.

The city of Abbeville gets more than $626,000 to rehab homes around East Ocmulgee Street.

Dublin will get more than $545,000 to demolish vacant homes and rehab 13 others.

For more information on the CDBG program, click here.