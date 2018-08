MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank will be able to provide more than 13,500 meals thanks to big donations.

The companies provided a total of 15,000 pounds of food to the organization. 10,000 pounds of chicken came from Tyson, while Bimbo Bakeries USA provided 5,000 pounds of Sara Lee bread.

People who struggle with hunger in the 24 counties around Middle Georgia will benefit from the donations.