Reception set to honor Bibb County Teachers of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s an event happening Tuesday night honoring Bibb County school-level Teachers of the year, and the 2018-2019 District Teacher of the Year, Jarred Moore.

The reception, happening at the Douglass Theatre, kicks off at 5:30 PM. The honorees will receive gifts during the event.

Moore was named the district’s Teacher of the Year during its convocation back in July. A few weeks later, Bibb County named Thursday, August 16th Jarred Moore Day.

He is in his second year, teaching English at Northeast High School. The Northeast High and University of Georgia Alum started his career at Central High School.