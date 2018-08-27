Summerlike weather is back for the week

Good evening,

The heat and humidity were back today, as well as plenty of sunshine. High pressure is going to be hanging around just to our north through the rest of the week bringing more sunshine to the area as well as heat.



High pressure will continue to swing around additional moisture into Middle Georgia. This means more humidity and storms will be likely as we head into the end of the week.



Be sure to keep the umbrella handy and stay hydrated if you are out and about this week.