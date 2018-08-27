Ocmulgee Brewpub’s burger, “The Juliette” crowned Macon Burger Week winner

Third place goes to Tommy's Bakery and Cafe. Second goes to Grey Goose Player's Club.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Bellies might still be full from the first Macon’s Burger Week. Monday afternoon a restaurant won bragging rights for “best burger.”

Last week, 15 downtown restaurants concocted a special $5. Customers voted on which burger will be crowned winner.

Drumroll, please. The winner of the first Macon Burger Week goes to Ocmulgee Brewpub.

“We tried a bunch of different flavor combinations and we finally landed on our Juliette Burger. So it’s a house ground beef burger topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, a fried green tomato, lettuce and a balsamic onion marmalade, that is delicious,” Ocmulgee Brewpub Director of Communications Kaitlynn Cressin said.

She says they sold just under 2,000 of “The Juliette” burgers.

Kaytlyn Malia with the Georgia Beef Board says the total number of participants isn’t in yet. She can say this event definitely attracted thousands of people, even those outside of Macon.

Malia says, Ocmulgee will receive a “Best Burger” banner and will need to defend their title next year.