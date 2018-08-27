Macon Beer Fest increases in attendance and with those receiving receiving free prostate exams

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year’s Macon Beer Fest saw an increase in attendance and more people receiving free prostate exams.

Organizer for Macon Beer Fest, Steve Bell says there was a 25-percent increase of attendance. And $56,000 worth of blood tests for prostate cancer screenings given.

Organizers say it’s a health fair disguised as a beer festival to educate men about prostate cancer.

“The beer helps a lot. The beer brings people out. The beer greases the wheels to get guys out there and get tested and as we grow. We’re able to promote more outside of the community and push more outside of the community. I think that’s why we’ve had such a big growth this year,” Bell said.

September is ‘Prostate Awareness Month.’ Bell says they have the fest at the end of August to kick the month off.

Macon Beer Fest is also the start of craft beer festivals.