Georgia highway officials reminding drivers to think safety ahead of Labor Day holiday weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is reminding you of a few things as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Law enforcement, including the Georgia State Patrol, will be out across the state making sure drivers are safe.

“If alcohol is going to be part of your weekend plans during the holiday weekend, then make sure you plan a ride with a sober driver before the weekend starts,” says Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

In addition to looking for impaired drivers, and speeders, authorities are looking for drivers who are violating the new hands-free law in Georgia. It prevents drivers from having any type of mobile device on their body while behind the wheel.

Nine people were killed in the state during the 78-hour holiday travel period in 2017. Authorities are hoping to save lives by reminding drivers to think about other options before getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“From friends to ride services, there are too many options available that will save lives by keeping drunk drivers off of our roads,” says Blackwood.

Officials say all drivers who are caught driving impaired will go to jail as part of the year-round zero tolerance policy.

Free tows and rides up to 10 miles from AAA are available from Friday through Tuesday. Here’s a link for more information on their Tow-to-Go program.

Here’s a few more tips from The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Leave earlier for your destination because the extra traffic on the road may increase travel times.

Don’t try to make up time by speeding.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belts and all children under 8 are riding in an approved child passenger safety seat.

Plan rest stops as needed and alternate drivers if possible.

Limit driver distractions by staying off phones. Find a safe place to pull off the road if you need to speak to someone or check your navigation.

