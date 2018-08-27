Developer postpones plans for West Bibb County shopping center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission is holding off on approving a new shopping center in West Macon.

There are plans for the shopping center, which includes a grocery store, to be located at the intersection of Tucker Road and Thomaston Road. Developers decided to delay plans for shopping center, because they “needed more time”, according to P & Z executive director, Jim Thomas.

The commission heard from the developer, JWA Ventures LLC, August 13th but the commission decided it needed to hear more regarding the access points of the shopping center.

“There’s also some single family homes across Tucker Road that will be impacted by this driveway on Tucker because it’s the one driveway delivery trucks would have to use,” said Thomas.

Thomas says the developer needed more time to discuss plans with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and local engineers. That’s why the commission removed the item from the P & Z agenda Monday afternoon.

The item is set to be brought back up at the next commission meeting, September 9th.