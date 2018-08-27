Macon-Bibb, Monroe among counties to receive funding for construction projects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Drivers will soon notice some changes to a stretch of I-75 between Macon and Forsyth.

Senator John F. Kennedy announced the Georgia Department of Transportation contract, totaling $956,784, awarded to Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties. The money will be used to make pavement marking upgrades that stretches 8 miles from north of Arkwright Road, which is I-75/SR 401, to I-475/SR 408.

“I want to commend GDOT and elected officials on the state and local level who worked together to make this project happen. It is important that we continue to collaborate to bring additional projects to not only Macon-Bibb and Monroe Counties, but the region as a whole. Improvements like these will make traveling safer and more efficient for all of Georgia’s citizens,” says Kennedy.

The construction is expected to be complete by June 30, 2019. The total amount is helping to fund projects in 21 counties across the state.

