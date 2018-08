Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is asking for the public’s help with contacting the next of kin for a man who was found dead in a hotel room, Saturday afternoon.

Jones says William Wade Allison was found dead in room 110 at Rodeway Inn on Romeiser Road around 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m.

If you can help locate Allison’s family, contact Jones at (478)256-6716 or Assistant Coroner Luann Stone at (478)955-8485.