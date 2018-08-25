Bibb deputy hurt after vehicle pursuit, suspect arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy is recovering after a car rolled over him Friday night.

It happened around 8:30, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputy Craig Lewis tried to stop a silver Honda Accord, driven by 38-year-old Wallace Griffin, on Peter Street. Griffin stopped the car after a brief chase and ran from the vehicle.

As deputies tried to detain Griffin, two citizens yelled that Griffin’s vehicle wasn’t in park. It rolled back over Deputy Lewis, who was on top of Griffin. The citizens and another deputy pulled Lewis and Griffin out from under the vehicle.

Both of them were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies seized two large bags of cocaine from Griffin during the incident. He’s in custody. Charges are pending.