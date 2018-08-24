‘He has redemption’, attorney asks for possibility of parole for Dakota White

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Judge Edward Lukemire now has all of the evidence and statements needed to determine if Dakota White will spend the rest of his life in prison, with the possibility of getting out or not.

White’s sentencing hearing wrapped up Friday morning with closing statements from the defense and prosecution.

Defense Attorney, Angie Coggins, told Judge Lukemire, “He (White) has good in him, he has remorse and he has redemption.”

Coggins asked Judge Lukemire to consider sentencing White to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The state, then told the judge White had no remorse and acted in cold blood.

Prosecutor says if everyone who had a troubled past killed someone, we would have a lot more murders. White, sitting between his defense attorneys begins nodding his head. pic.twitter.com/qWQ8gt5eYM — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) August 24, 2018

White and Brandon Warren were found guilty for the murder October 2016 Sam Poss. According to White, they had a suicide pact and wanted to know what it was like to kill someone. So, they chose Poss, because “a nice guy”.

The defense also argued that White had a troubled past. Child services would take him away from his parents. Often, he lived with his Aunt Diana White, who testified Thursday.

“He’ll (Dakota) do anything that you ask him,” said Diana. “He’s just always been very helpful, very loving. Yes, he’s had problems, he’s had outbursts, but to me that’s just any child.”

White says she hopes her nephew can change, “I do hope for him. I do. It’s not a guarantee, but I have a lot of hope.”

Judge Lukemire will have his decision by September 4th.