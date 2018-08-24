Nice weekend on the way with a few storm chances

Good evening,

It was a beautiful day here in Middle Georgia and that trend looks to continue across much of Middle Georgia with plenty of sun and lower humidity. Unfortunately the humidity is on the way back to the area as we head through the weekend, although it will be slow to return.



Saturday looks like another great day across the area with morning lows starting in the 60’s. We should see a pretty quick warm up into the 80’s thanks to the dry air. Expect a few clouds by the afternoon and an isolated storm will be possible.



Sunday will bring a few more chances for storms, especially by the afternoon/early evening, but otherwise should be another nice day. Temperatures will top out just under 90. So get out and enjoy it!