Milledgeville is being revitalized, the city includes public housing among projects

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Milledgeville is expanding its downtown, building new apartments and gardens. Commissioners say the next project they’re taking on is public housing communities.

If you’ve traveled through Milledgeville recently or live there, you may notice some change. There’s a lot of renaming, remodeling, and revitalization. Commissioners say that’s so Milledgeville is up-to-date with the 21st century.

In part of that, the city is making sure public housing like Graham Homes see change and growth too.

“Our floors, there’s so many people from walking on these floors it’s very hard to keep them clean and to keep them shiny. We have no closet doors. I bought curtain rods and shower curtains to hand over the closets because to me, that doesn’t look clean that doesn’t look nice,” resident Angela Bridges said.

Since Graham Homes Public Housing was built in the 1960’s, not much as been done, as far as up-keep.

“There’s playground issues, there’s sidewalk issues. It could be a lot better,” she said.

Causing it to be, what some say, an eyesore. While the rest of the city is being revitalized.

“We don’t have enough parking, we don’t have a user-friendly community center, we don’t have something residence can be proud of,” Commissioner Chairman Deborah Arnold said.

Arnold says they have to bring attention to Graham Homes, in a positive way. She adds, they’re tearing them down the homes and building new ones. There will even be some two-story homes built.

Graham Homes will soon be called Villages of Orchard Hill.

“Can I just say, I’m happy and I’m looking forward to my new home,” Bridges said.

Arnold says the project will cost about $18-million. Funding will come from grants.

Arnold says while construction is going on, residence will not be displaced but instead will move to vacant homes.

The project will begin in 2019.