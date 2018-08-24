Man sentenced in crime spree near Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Montezuma man responsible for Macon’s first homicide of 2018, will spend the rest of his life in prison. 42-year-old Quentin Sanders pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder in the death of 49-year-old Ida Mae Ford.
Sanders also pleaded guilty to several other crimes, including kidnapping and robbing a man at Tattnall Square Park. It happened two days after he shot and killed Ford. The victim told authorities that Sanders slipped under a bathroom stall and then used his shoelaces, belt, and a string from his hooded shirt to tie him up and then rob him.
He is also the man who fired shots at four Mercer University students near the campus on the same day.
A couple of days later, Sanders hijacked a van on Coleman Hill. It was recovered a week later in Macon County.
Sanders confessed to the crimes while in custody. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.