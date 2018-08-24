The End Zone: Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Thursday, August 23rd:
Central 13, Houston County 21
Hawkinsville 24, Rutland 7
East Laurens 20, Johnson County 27
Friday, August 24th:
Bleckley County 21, Veterans 49
Warner Robins , Locust Grove
Baldwin 17, Jones County 41
Mary Persons 48, Jackson 17
FPD 14, Howard 50
Perry , Northeast
Crisp County 16, West Laurens 0
Westside 27, Harris County 24
Jefferson County 14, Washington County 35
Wilcox County 30, Wilkinson County 0
Pacelli , Crawford County
Dooly County 33, Worth County 21
Oglethorpe County 7, GMC 35
Hancock County 8, Toombs County 14
Mount de Sales 33, Landmark Christian 14
Stratford 7, Savannah Country Day 21
Saturday, August 25th:
Peach County , Northside
Tattnall , Dublin