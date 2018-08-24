The End Zone: Week 2 Scores and Highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

Thursday, August 23rd:

Central 13, Houston County 21

- Advertisement -

Hawkinsville 24, Rutland 7

East Laurens 20, Johnson County 27

Friday, August 24th:

Bleckley County 21, Veterans 49

Warner Robins , Locust Grove

Baldwin 17, Jones County 41

Mary Persons 48, Jackson 17

FPD 14, Howard 50

Perry , Northeast

Crisp County 16, West Laurens 0

Westside 27, Harris County 24

Jefferson County 14, Washington County 35

Wilcox County 30, Wilkinson County 0

Pacelli , Crawford County

Dooly County 33, Worth County 21

Oglethorpe County 7, GMC 35

Hancock County 8, Toombs County 14

Mount de Sales 33, Landmark Christian 14

Stratford 7, Savannah Country Day 21

Saturday, August 25th:

Peach County , Northside

Tattnall , Dublin

 

You Might Also Like