MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Macon-Bibb County assistant coroner is on the scene of a death investigation.

Assistant Coroner Luann Stone says someone located the body of a male around 6:00 Friday evening.

The body was located inside a home on Lamar Street in Macon.

