Bibb County deputies investigating shooting in North Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in North Macon.

The shooting happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon at Carriage Hills Apartment on Northside Drive.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say someone shot 22-year-old Connor Bridges outside of one of the apartment buildings. He was shot multiple times in both legs and hand. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a male with a ski mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.