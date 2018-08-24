Balloon release honoring Macon club promoter and community leader happening Friday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Family and friends of Dexter Maxwell, Jr. are gathering in Downtown Macon to release balloons in his honor.

Maxwell died last week in a crash on Interstate-75. Over the last several days different places across the city have hosted events for Maxwell. He is known for promoting events around town as well as helping people, by giving back to the community.

“It’s a lot of people that loved him, and want to show him respect. He was called the City Outlet, the City Plug. He wanted everybody to come out and have a great time when they went out,” says Donald Crawford, Jr., friend of Maxwell.

The event is happening at Primetime 41 on Walnut street starting at 5 PM. the balloon release is expected to happen around 7. Balloons will be available at the event, but you can bring your own.

Maxwell’s funeral is at 11 AM, Saturday at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church on Bloomfield Drive.