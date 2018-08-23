United Way of Central Georgia announces largest campaign fundraising goal yet at $5.1 milllion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials with United Way of Central Georgia and Mercer University are trying to raise more many than ever before to help people in the community who are in need.

“You can’t save everyone but you can save one,” said keynote speaker Carmen Agra Deedy.

$5 million may seem like a lot to raise in just a few months.

“This year we’re going to push past the $5.1 million mark and keep working to get the kind of resources that our agencies need to do the good work in the community that they do,” said Mercer Sr. Vice President Larry Brumsley.

He says it’s a small price to pay for sponsors, donors and officials with United Way who want to see change.

“We’re doubling down our efforts to support work that helps alleviate poverty in our area.”

United Way of Central Georgia along with Mercer University announced their fundraising goal on Thursday for its 2018 campaign to lower poverty levels in Middle Georgia “one by one”.

“Sometimes you think I’m just one person what can I do? But when one person commits to helping other people and enough of them come together you can have a tremendous impact and that’s what United Way is all about.”

It’s a circumstance award winning children’s book author Carmen Agra Deedy knows and has experience first hand.

“They’re just ‘you’ in a different circumstance. That’s what a poor person is,” she explained. “How do I get food on my table, how do I pay my rent, how do I get school clothes for my kids, how do I put gas in my car because when you are truly on the fringes of poverty, one of those things falls through the cracks its like a house of cards and everything else falls,” she continued.

That’s why she believes putting money into literacy programs and other agency projects United Way contributes to is the answer to breaking the cycle.

Two years ago, United Way was able to reach the $5 million mark and they’re hoping this year by November they can make their goal.