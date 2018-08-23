Sam Poss’ convicted killer in court for sentencing hearing

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man convicted of killing a Perry teenager in 2016, is back in the Houston County Superior Court Thursday morning.

Judge Edward Lukemire will determine if Dakota White will spend life in prison with parole or without.

In May, White, was found guilty on all 6 counts relating to the murder of Sam Poss. Those counts include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (choking) aggravated assault (knives), concealing death, and tampering with evidence.

Because White was 17 years old at the time of the murder, his sentencing was postponed. Brandon Warren, an accomplice, was found guilty for his role in Poss’ murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Warren was 18 years old at the time of the murder.

Poss’ father, Christian Poss, and his mother, Nicole Poss, both took the witness stand, asking Judge Lukemire to sentence White to life in prison without parole.

Christian also read a letter from Poss’ grandparents, James and Judy Poss. In the letter they stated that Sam’s death has taken a toll on their health and also asked the judge to sentence White to life without parole.

Both state and defense attorneys will share their arguments to determine if White will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sam Poss, 18, went missing in October of 2016. Police found his body a short time after the search in the woods off Lake Joy Road. White and Warren were arrested the next day.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz is in the courtroom and will have updates throughout the day.