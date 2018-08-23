Perry officials give legislators a ‘thank you’ at appreciation reception

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Legislators in Houston County got a big thank you from their constituents earlier this evening.

Community members came to celebrate their accomplishments this year in the state house and senate by hosting an appreciation reception.

Perry Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Chairman Scott Cox says they’re lucky to have such devoted representatives for their area.

“Sometimes we don’t say thank you to people who do service for us like this, and I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to say thank you,” he said.

Cox says this was also an opportunity to say goodbye to a few lawmakers who won’t be returning including Bubber Epps who served his district for 10 years up at the state capitol.