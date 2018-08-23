Mostly dry in Middle Georgia Thursday with lower humidity

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – If you look closely at the sky today, you’ll notice that it’s not really true blue. There’s a bit of a white taint to it due to wildfire smoke moving south.

Wildfires continue to rage across the west coast of the United States and north in Canada.

- Advertisement -

A high pressure system that was over the mid-west Wednesday transported smoke into the southeast with a northwesterly wind.

The ridge of high pressure will shift east Thursday, but smoky skies are still expected due to a northerly wind component.

This high pressure system will have two more effects on the weather in Middle Georgia.

Cooler, drier air will flow in from the northeast Thursday, leading to lower humidity and slightly lower high temperatures/a drop in low temperatures.

Air will sink and compress, resulting in more sunshine through the end of the work week.

Drier air will hang around Middle Georgia through Friday.

Unfortunately, this nice, refreshing weather won’t last forever. More moisture will stream into the region this weekend, increasing rain chances.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).