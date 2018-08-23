Middle Georgia is eating up Macon Burger Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People around Middle Georgia are eating up Macon Burger Week. 15 downtown restaurants are competing for title of “Best Burger In Town.” The Georgia Beef Board is hosting the week long, fun spirited competition that has people eating up creative and original hamburgers that only cost 5 bucks. Chrissy Lee owns Parish On Cherry Street. She gave us some exclusive news about a new restaurant that she plans on opening in downtown. Watch the full interview with Chrissy Lee and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.