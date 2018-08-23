Great weather hangs around weather for football, but the weekend brings storm chances

Good evening,

High pressure has been keeping us dry and will continue to do so through Friday.



Sunshine is expected through much of the day on Friday with the heat as well. Highs are expected to hang out in the upper 80’s, but humidity will be staying low.



A beautiful night is on the way for our game of the week in Jones County! By kick off temps should be in the lower 80’s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.



A pattern shift is in the air by Saturday that looks to stay through the weekend and into next week. More moisture moves back into the area, and with it we will increase our storm chances.

Enjoy the sunshine while it is still here, but be sure to grab the umbrella by Saturday…and then keep it handy.