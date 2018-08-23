Discover Middle Georgia: Jarrell Plantation

JULIETTE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – During the 1800’s the southeast looked a lot different than today. Much of the land was used for farming, and cotton plantations were scattered across the region.

One plantation in Jones County is recognized as a historic site of the state and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

- Advertisement -

The Jarrell Plantation was owned and operated by the Jarrell family for over 125 years.

The farmland was used to grow cotton and sugar cane primarily, but one machine expanded the plantation’s production.

Derek Jackson, Interpretive Ranger at the Jarrell Plantation says Dick Jarrell, the son of John Jarrell who started the plantation, brought the steam engine to the farm. “It helped the plantation survive when crops weren’t their main source of income,” Jackson says.

In this week’s edition of Discover Middle Georgia, 41NBC’s Kristen Kennedy traces back the history of the Jarrell Plantation and learns more about life on a plantation.

Discover Middle Georgia airs Friday on 41NBC News at 6 p.m.