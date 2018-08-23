Event in Macon offering lessons on problem-solving techniques for parents

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some parents are getting a lesson on problem-solving in order to help their children get through the school year.

The Parent as Teachers program is part of the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia.

Parents are getting information on a six step method that could be beneficial to their child’s education and well-being.

Related Article: The District Attorney of Macon donates tens of thousands of dollars to organizations

“The earlier that they teach their children this technique, the children will make better decisions for themselves all of their life. As parents, they’ll be making better choices for the well being of their families,” says Marna Cooper, Coordinator.

The event is happening from 5 PM until 7 PM Thursday at the Peyton Anderson Comnmunity Service Center.