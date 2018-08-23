Cat of the Week: Nikolas

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Nikolas!

Nikolas is a five month old, grey, tabby/tuxedo kitten.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Nikolas has two sides to his personality: playful and affectionate.

Reddish also notes that because Nikolas is out of his energetic, kitten phase, he would pair well with any family.

Nikolas has received all his shots and has gotten his combo tests done. He is a happy and healthy cat who needs to find a permanent home.

If you’re interested in adopting Nikolas or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.