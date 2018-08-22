Teen honored for rescuing elderly neighbor from fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia teen who rescued his elderly neighbor from a house fire is being hailed as a hero.

News outlets cite a Savannah Fire Rescue release that says 17-year-old Taequan Mitchell noticed 85-year-old Samuel Solomon’s house was on fire Monday night, and directed his mother to call for help before entering the burning home.

He woke a sleeping Solomon, pulled him outside and waited with him until firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze. The department commended the teen for the “foresight to close the door of the burning room, which helped to prevent the fire and smoke from spreading.”

Firefighters say a window-mounted air conditioner started the fire in Solomon’s bedroom.

The Savannah High School student was recognized by the fire chief, school board members and an alderman Tuesday.

