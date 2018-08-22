Public says they want changes made when it comes to appealing Planning and Zoning decisions

Members of the community think there needs to be an alternative when it comes to appealing P&Z decisions, instead of paying $15,000 to be seen in Superior Court.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – At Wednesday morning’s public Planning and Zoning hearing, fixing how P&Z handles appealing decisions was the topic of discussion.

Multiple residents walked up to the podium saying they don’t agree with an order to appeal decisions, it costs them big bucks.

Currently, to appeal a P&Z decision, you take it to Superior Court, which will costs $15,000. Residents like Ned Dominic say they want to see a third group of board members to oversee appeals.

“They need a third-party to look at it, with fresh eyes, and then kick it back and say ‘maybe we did make a mistake here,’ but now to even just say that $15,000 to make that point,” Dominic said.

P&Z Executive Director Jim Thomas says a third board would be similar to more commissioners. Planning the role for an appeals board would have to be thought out.

Another money issue addressed is being out hundreds for an application and permit fee if you aren’t approved. Thomas says when they figure out their financial situation with the new budget, they’ll look into just paying an application fee until, if and when, you’re approved for a permit.