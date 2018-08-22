Police in Warner Robins investigating suspicious death and home invasion

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are now investigating two incidents, a home invasion and suspicious death, that were called in within minutes of each other.

First, police received the call about the home invasion that took place on Marshall Avenue around 8:04 pm.

Witnesses told police two black males armed with handguns tried to break into a home there. The break-in ended with one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear at this time whether that person was one of the suspects or a resident.

The suspects were described as short in stature. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie while the other was wearing a blue hoodie. Both had their faces covered.

Then just a few minutes later at 8:07, officers received a call about a dead person inside a car in the parking lot of the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard.

The body found will be investigated as a suspicious death until they can determine the cause of death and do an autopsy.

Both incidents are currently under investigation. Any one with additional information is asked to contact Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.