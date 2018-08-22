New justice appointed for Georgia’s highest court

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor has appointed a new justice to the state’s highest court.

In a news release Wednesday, Gov. Nathan Deal announced the appointment of Sarah Hawkins Warren to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court. Her appointment will take effect when she’s sworn in.

- Advertisement -

Warren is to fill the vacancy left when Judge Britt Grant was recently confirmed to serve on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

Warren is currently the solicitor general in the state attorney general’s office, where she previously served as deputy solicitor general and special counsel for water litigation.

Warren also clerked for two federal judges and was a partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington. She holds undergraduate and law degrees from Duke University.

Chief Justice P. Harris Hines has issued the following statement in response to Gov. Nathan Deal’s announcement today that he has appointed Solicitor General Sarah Hawkins Warren as a justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia:

“On behalf of the Supreme Court of Georgia, I congratulate Sarah Hawkins Warren on her appointment to our Court, and I congratulate Governor Deal for this outstanding selection. Solicitor General Warren is eminently qualified for the job and will make a superb addition to this state’s highest Court.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)