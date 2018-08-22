Mostly dry weather hangs around through the end of the week

Good evening,

We have finally seen some much drier air pushing into Middle Georgia behind a cold front. The sun returned and so did temperatures in the 90’s, but we also saw a return of wildfire smoke.



Once again the smoke originated from wildfires in British Columbia, Canada and were swept into the southeast thanks to northwesterly flow.



High pressure moves even further into the southeast as we head through the end of the week, which means that we will continue to see mostly dry conditions until the weekend. We will also continue to see low levels of humidity.



This means that through the end of the week our “feels like temperatures” will be staying pretty close to our actual temperatures. A brief break from the humidity will be welcome, although humidity returns through the weekend…so do storm chances.



Looking ahead to Friday, football games should be seeing great weather for the 2nd week of the season! Temperatures should be mild by kick off with dry conditions expected across Middle Georgia, only a passing shower is possible on Friday afternoon.