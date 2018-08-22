Mercer University Opens new clinic in Plains, Former President Jimmy Carter set to attend

PLAINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former U.S. President is joining leaders from Mercer University, including University President William Underwood, to celebrate the opening of a new primary care clinic in Downtown Plains.

Back in May, President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter announced plans to bring a new establishment to the area following the closing of the Plains Medical Center.

Mercer Medicine Plains, located on Main Street, started accepting patients in July.

Services at this division of Mercer’s school of medicine will include internal medicine, OB/GYN, marriage and family therapy and counseling, lab and X-ray.

It’s open Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings.

41NBC is at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new primary care clinic.