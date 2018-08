An infant is declared brain dead Wednesday morning after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Tuesday night

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An infant is declared brain dead Wednesday morning after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Tuesday night, according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The crash happened around 9PM on Riggins Mill Road.

Investigators say 23-year-old Jaquelon Soloman was driving when a deer ran in front of his car. Jones says Soloman then veered and hit a tree.

The 11-month old remains in the PICU at the hospital at this time.