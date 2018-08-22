Man wanted for questioning after south Macon homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man for questioning after a homicide Wednesday night in south Bibb County.

It happened at 1082 Triple Hill Drive just before 9, according to a news release. Deputies responded to a report of a person unresponsive and found 57-year-old Ellen Runette Sandifer dead inside the home. The suspect had fled.

Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC it was a homicide–Macon’s 28th this year and second in one day. There were 30 homicides in all of 2017.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help locating 51-year-old Kenneth Saraba Rainge. He’s around six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He’s known to spend time in the Warner Robins area.

If you have information, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.