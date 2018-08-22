A day before grand re-opening, Memaw’s announces new partnership with Goodwill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon native Alfreda “Memaw” Lockette’s famed restaurant in Bellevue is preparing to open its doors for the first time since her passing.

They’re also opening their doors to new partnerships.

- Advertisement -

Memaw’s on Mumford Road is teaming up with Goodwill and Helm’s College’s School of Culinary Arts to provide internship opportunities to students.

It’s the same culinary school Memaw graduated from just a few years prior.

“Ain’t nothing that Memaw couldn’t cook–nothing. It didn’t matter what it was but she could cook it,” said her husband Richard Lockette Senior.

Her soulful southern cooking paired with classical training at Helm’s College made Memaw’s the place to eat.

“One of our graduates we’re here today to talk about was able to open her own restaurant,” said Helm’s College President Jim Stiff.

Though she died only a few years after graduating from Polly Long Denton’s School of Hospitality, her ties to the school have never been closer.

“Her restaurant is continuing today and we’re putting interns from Helm’s college there to help keep that restaurant vibrant and energized with the wonderful recipes that Memaw has developed,” Stiff said.

Just a day prior to the restaurant’s grand re-opening, officials with the school and her family announced the new partnership.

“It gives our student’s the ability to have a taste of different venues and different routes they can take in food services in Macon,” said Career Service Advisor Daniel Medina.

It’s the first time the restaurant will have opened since she passed. Lockette Senior says this time including her Alma mater is something she’d be proud to see.

“She’s laughing. She’s feelings us now and I believe she’s looking down from heaving looking at this moment right now,” he said while smiling.

Memaw may have passed but her spirit lives on through her home cooked food. Students at Helm’s College will be getting a taste of that soul soon.

Memaw died of cancer unexpectedly last November.

Since then the restaurant has been shut down but will hold its grand re-opening tomorrow at noon at its location on Mumford Street.

Before Memaw died, she taught her husband all of her recipes and left him in charge of the restaurant as “Su Chef”.

Their son Richard Lockette Junior says preparing to re-open has been therapeutic for his father.