MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Water shot into the sky, creating wet streets in downtown Macon Wednesday morning.

The Macon Water Authority says around 9 a.m., crews hit a tank while working at Cherry and Third street.

Director Tony Rojas says a contractor hit a flush tank on the sewer system. Crews flushed nearby hydrants to help reduce the water pressure from the tank. And the Water Authority capped the tank.