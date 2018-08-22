Black Voters Matter Fund stops in Fort Valley to promote civic engagement

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – The “Black Voters Matter Fund” made a stop in Fort Valley today as a part of the organization’s “Get Out the Vote” Tour.

They’re trying to encourage more African American voters to get to the polls as elections coming up in November get closer.

Founder Latosha Brown says with only a limited number of polling locations inside most rural counties including Peach County, it’s important for residents to understand why their vote matters.

“It really is empowering and working with communities to really know that they have power. Power when we’re thinking about self-governance, power when we’re thinking about local control, power that we can actually change and that we’re the ones that we’ve been waiting on. We can actually change what’s happening in our communities,” she told 41NBC.

Brown says the organizations main focus is increasing voter turn out but they also want to encourage people to take an interest in day to day local government.