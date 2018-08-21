Search Warrants Executed In Illegal Gambling Crackdown

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to crack down on illegal gambling at local gas stations and businesses.
In a joint investigation, agencies executed several search warrants in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron, and Perry. The investigation led agencies to more than a dozen locations with records, documents and proceeds on illegal gambling.
This is an on-going joint investigation conducted by the Warner Robins Police Department, Department of Revenue, Lottery Corporation and the District Attorney’s Office
Arrest are pending.
The investigation led investigators to the following places of business and residences:
Simply Self Storage
6416 Peake Road Suite 15
Macon, Georgia
Tobacco World
2991 Highway 41 North
Warner Robins, Georgia
Raceway/Georgia Lottery Station
2502 Georgia 247 Connector
Byron, Georgia
Low Lo Food Mart
1400 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, Georgia
Quick Stop 3
1063 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, Georgia
Sunoco
1001 Leverette Road, Warner Robins, GA
Jump In
915 Lake Joy Road
Warner Robins, Georgia
One Stop Food Mart
504 Perry Parkway
Perry, Georgia
Circle 9 Food Mart
423 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard
Perry, Georgia
Jack’s Wine & Spirits
100 John E. Howard Drive
Byron, Georgia
Search warrants were also executed at residences at these locations:
200 block of Bridgeway Drive
Warner Robins, Georgia
100 block of Estates Way
Warner Robins, Georgia
100 block of Cheshire Drive
Warner Robins, Georgia
100 block of Jamestown Court
Centerville, Georgia
500 block of Saint Marlo Drive
Centerville, Georgia