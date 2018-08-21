Search Warrants Executed In Illegal Gambling Crackdown

Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to crack down on illegal gambling at local gas stations and businesses.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to crack down on illegal gambling at local gas stations and businesses.

In a joint investigation, agencies executed several search warrants in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron, and Perry. The investigation led agencies to more than a dozen locations with records, documents and proceeds on illegal gambling.

- Advertisement -

This is an on-going joint investigation conducted by the Warner Robins Police Department, Department of Revenue, Lottery Corporation and the District Attorney’s Office

Arrest are pending.

The investigation led investigators to the following places of business and residences:

Simply Self Storage

6416 Peake Road Suite 15

Macon, Georgia

Tobacco World

2991 Highway 41 North

Warner Robins, Georgia

Raceway/Georgia Lottery Station

2502 Georgia 247 Connector

Byron, Georgia

Low Lo Food Mart

1400 Russell Parkway

Warner Robins, Georgia

Quick Stop 3

1063 Russell Parkway

Warner Robins, Georgia

Sunoco

1001 Leverette Road, Warner Robins, GA

Jump In

915 Lake Joy Road

Warner Robins, Georgia

One Stop Food Mart

504 Perry Parkway

Perry, Georgia

Circle 9 Food Mart

423 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard

Perry, Georgia

Jack’s Wine & Spirits

100 John E. Howard Drive

Byron, Georgia

Search warrants were also executed at residences at these locations:

200 block of Bridgeway Drive

Warner Robins, Georgia

100 block of Estates Way

Warner Robins, Georgia

100 block of Cheshire Drive

Warner Robins, Georgia

100 block of Jamestown Court

Centerville, Georgia

500 block of Saint Marlo Drive

Centerville, Georgia