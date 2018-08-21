Macon-Bibb County Commission passes new budget

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed an amended budget Tuesday night.

The budget includes about an additional $12 million from a 3 mil property tax increase, passed last Thursday by the commission.

- Advertisement -

The first vote did not get enough votes to pass the budget. Six votes are needed to pass the budget. Commissioners Mallory Jones, Valerie Wynn and Joe Allen voted against the budget. Commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Bert Bivins, Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman voted for the budget.

Before the commission passed a motion to reconsider, Commissioner Scotty Shepherd, who was not physically at the commission meeting, phoned in. The commission reconsidered the vote and the budget passed with Shepherd’s vote.

RELATED STORY: Macon-Bibb County Committee approves budget with cuts to agencies