Dry air and sunshine are headed back to Middle Georgia

Good evening,

Showers and storms are still working their way across Middle Georgia this evening, but after they move through, much drier air will take their place.



By tomorrow morning, the cold front will have made its way through the southeast and we will likely wake up to some patchy fog across the area. Behind the fog we will see a breeze from the northwest which will usher in much drier air.



Our dew points (measure of moisture in the air) will fall from the middle 70’s (oppressive humidity) into the 60’s by Wednesday afternoon and even farther by Thursday.



This should keep us dry through much of the week, but storm chances return by Friday afternoon and look to stick around through the weekend.