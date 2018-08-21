Community mourns loss of club promoter, community leader

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tragedy hits a Macon family after one of their loved ones was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Dexter Maxwell was killed in a car accident on I75 south in Spaulding County, leaving his family, friends and business partners a void in their hearts.

Lashonda Maxwell is Dexter’s sister. She says her brother was a blessing to many and was leader in his community.

“He was my protector, my motivator, my provider, he was my strength. My brother is a good hearted person. He would give the shirt off of his back. He loved and when he loved he loved hard,” she adds.

Primetime 41 Club Co Owner Ray Wilson says, “I think it just shocked everybody with it being so sudden. One thing in entertainment, we interact with a lot of people on a daily basis so I think that’s why it kind of hit everybody so hard because we use to either seeing him at a community event, at events whether its at a club or even others just all the time.”

Maxwell operated his promotional company ‘Maxwell Entertainment’ and enjoyed making people around him smile. From giveaways, to promoting or volunteering you catch him in the mix.

“This was a personal tragedy for me because he has always helped me.He’s always stepped up to the plate. You know what I do. Back to school bookbags and supplies I give back every year.Christmas time, bicycles, remote control cars for the little boys and easy bake ovens for the little girls. He was the first to step up to the plate,” says Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Saturday night hundreds of people gathered at two of Macon’s popular clubs to support him. The proceeds went to Maxwell’s family.

Maxwell leaves behind two children and a fiance’ he loved dearly. His sister says the memories she have from her brother will forever be cherished.

Maxwell’s supporters called him “the city outlet” because he brought the city together with his positive energy. From first Saturdays at Primetime 41, to every third Saturday at Mystique Lounge, Maxwell held different events.

Club owners say Maxwell’s family will receive his proceeds made at the various clubs he promoted on the designated days.