Commission overrides Macon mayor’s garbage billing veto

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb County residents will go back to paying their garbage fees every quarter.

The Macon-Bibb County commission overrode Mayor Robert Reichert’s veto with 8 votes, Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

The commission decided to switch back to quarterly billing earlier this month, after implementing an annual collection last August.

Last Thursday, Mayor Robert Reichert sent a letter to county clerk stating he was vetoing the commission’s decision.

RELATED STORY: Macon Mayor vetoes garbage billing ordinance, again